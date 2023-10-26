The Tragic Story Of Rosemary Kennedy, John F. Kennedy’s Older Sister Who Was Deemed Different And Subjected To A Lobotomy That Left Her A Ghost Of The Woman She Once Was

John F. Kennedy was one of America’s most iconic presidents. He made tremendous history, and his family has been in the public eye for decades.



As more years have passed since his tragic assassination and the deaths of his brothers and other relatives, events that have led people to believe in the “Kennedy Curse,” more attention is being paid to the story of Rosemary, John’s eldest sister, who had a horrific downfall and unjust destiny.



For years, people knew very little about her story, but it’s finally coming to light as younger generations learn about what happened to her.



Rosemary was the first daughter born to Joseph Patrick Kennedy and Rose Elizabeth Fitzgerald in 1918 in their Massachusetts home.

She was born a healthy baby but took a bit longer to develop than her siblings, taking a little longer to crawl and walk.



Then, Rosemary’s younger sisters began passing her up developmentally, and the Kennedys grew concerned. This was the start of Rosemary being deemed different from her brothers and sisters.



Since there wasn’t nearly as much research and knowledge on disabilities back then as there is today, there was a lot of stigma surrounding the kind of issues that Rosemary had.

However, she was still known as a sweet, fun, and loving girl. Still, her family didn’t know how to approach her education or how to give her proper treatment.



Rosemary briefly attended public school as a child but struggled to keep her grades up and often had to repeat certain classes. So, her parents decided to keep her at home, especially since they worried her disabilities and struggles would tarnish their reputation as a high-class, affluent, political family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.