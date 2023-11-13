After Finding Out She Was Expecting “Mono-Mono Twins,” She Was Told That Her Babies Likely Wouldn’t Make It, But She’s Now A Proud Mother Of Two Healthy Twin Boys

Being pregnant with one child is a big deal as it is, but when you discover you’re having twins, that makes the prospect all the more daunting and can complicate the situation even further.

TikToker Lex (@lex.ginger) is sharing all about the craziest thing that ever happened to her. When she found out she was pregnant with “mono-mono twins,” she was made aware that it was likely her babies wouldn’t survive a full-term pregnancy and that all she could do was go home and relax.

So, Lex was told by doctors that she would never be able to have a baby. However, she ended up getting pregnant. At her six-week scan, she saw one yolk sac and one baby.

At around seven weeks, she developed hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), which is extreme, persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. The medical team decided to do an ultrasound scan of her stomach.

Lex was there alone since her husband was at work. After completing the scan, the technician looked at Lex and asked if she knew she was having twins. Lex told the technician that she was not having twins because the scan from last week showed just one yolk sac.

The technician showed Lex the two little heartbeats on the screen and told her she might have something called “mono-mono twins.” Apparently, only about 50 to 300 women in the United States become pregnant with mono-mono twins every year.

In addition, Lex was informed that there was a 50 percent chance of her babies not making it to twelve weeks. If they did make it past twelve weeks, she would need to be hospitalized for two months, and the babies would be born two months premature.

When Lex asked if there was anything she could do to increase the odds of survival, she was instructed to just “go home and relax.” Fortunately, Lex is now the mom of two healthy twin boys!

Mono-mono stands for “monochorionic” and “monoamniotic.” Monochorionic means that the twins share one placenta, while monoamniotic means they share one amniotic sac.

