Archaeologists Uncovered An Ancient Stash Of Weapons Along The Great Wall Of China, Which Included A Total Of 59 Stone Grenades

Along the Great Wall of China, archaeologists have discovered an ancient stash of weaponry. The find was made in the ruins of a building located in a section of the iconic miles-long structure called the Badaling Wall.

Badaling is the site of the most popular section of the Great Wall. It lies approximately 50 miles northwest of Beijing’s city center.

Recent excavations have revealed a total of 59 stone grenades. Archaeologists believe that the building in which the grenades were found was once used as a warehouse for weapons. It is the first time that a storage place for weapons has been located along the Great Wall.

The Great Wall is a series of fortifications that stretches for thousands of miles across several provinces. It was erected to protect the land against invasions from various nomadic groups from the north.

This wonder of the world is considered one of the largest construction projects ever and boasts a long, extensive history. Its earliest sections were built in the seventh century B.C.

However, many of the walls were not connected to form a barrier until the third century B.C. Development of the structure continued all the way to the Ming Dynasty, which lasted from the year 1368 to 1644.

In the past, researchers have unearthed stone grenades in China that were similar to the ones recently discovered along the Badaling section of the wall. T

he grenades are thought to have been commonly used by guards on the Great Wall during the Ming Dynasty. The antique explosives offer insight into the military tactics of the time.

“These seemingly unremarkable stones have a round hole in the center for gunpowder fillings. After filling, they can be sealed and thrown out, which can not only hit the enemy but also cause an explosion to defeat the enemy,” said Shang Heng, one of the archaeologists involved in the dig.

