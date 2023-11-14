Blue Lagoons Aren’t Just Beverages For Tropical Vacations: Here’s How To Turn This Beloved Cocktail Into A Chilly Holiday Favorite Known As The Frosty Blue Lagoon

Have you ever had a blue lagoon drink?

If you’ve been on a tropical vacation or simply love fruity drinks, there’s a chance you’ve seen that pretty blue adult beverage flying around.

A blue lagoon is classic for those who love a drink that’s sweet, pretty, and easy to get down. They’re made with a combination of vodka, lemonade, and blue curaçao, which gives them that lovely blue color and sweet, tasty flavor.

If you’re a fan of blue lagoons but feel like you can’t enjoy them outside of the summertime, like during the holidays, think again!

The ‘Frosty Blue Lagoon’ will be your new favorite holiday season drink!

TikTok creator Liv (@liv.yah), who makes fabulous cocktails on her page, recently shared her Frosty Blue Lagoon recipe, which looks beautiful and delicious.

Frosty Blue Lagoon

Ingredients:

Ice

2 ounces of vodka

2 ounces blue curaçao

1 ounce of lime juice

Blue edible drinking glitter (optional)

White shimmer sugar, one sprig of mint, and powdered sugar (for garnish)

