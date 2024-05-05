Lime Margaritas Are A Classic On Cinco De Mayo, So Here’s How To Make One From Scratch

Cinco De Mayo is today, and summertime is quickly approaching, which means it’s margarita season!

While margaritas are an amazing beverage to enjoy year-round, there’s nothing like enjoying a cold, refreshing margarita on a warm spring or summer evening. Since they were invented in the late 1930s, people have been enjoying margaritas in all sorts of environments, like while dining at a Mexican restaurant or enjoying a poolside party.

Another great thing about margaritas is they’re considered a classic cocktail, meaning you can get one at just about any bar you go to.

If you’re new to the cocktail game, need a go-to drink for the summer, or want to be able to make more drinks as a host, you should know how to make a classic lime margarita.

If you don’t know how to make a standard margarita, don’t be embarrassed – I’ve got you! Many people are used to using pre-made margarita mix for the classic cocktail, and that’s totally acceptable, especially when you need to make them in big batches. However, once you know how to make them from scratch, you’ll want to show off your new skills everywhere.

In honor of Cinco De Mayo and margarita season, here’s how to make a classic margarita.

Margarita

Ingredients:

4 ounces of blanco tequila of choice

2 ounces of Triple Sec or Cointreau (orange liqueur)

1 1/2 ounces of fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce of agave nectar (optional)

Lime wedges (for garnish)

Coarse salt (for garnish)

Ice

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.