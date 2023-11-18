He Admitted To Prefering His Girlfriend Without Any Makeup On, And She Accused Him Of Being A Manipulative Jerk Who’s Forcing Her To Give It Up

This 26-year-old guy currently has a girlfriend, who is 24. And they recently got into an argument about a touchy subject: his girlfriend wearing makeup.

For some context, his girlfriend absolutely loves doing her makeup. He admits that he doesn’t really have a say in the matter, either, since it’s his girlfriend’s body.

“But I find her more attractive without makeup on,” he revealed.

Apparently, he thinks that makeup just looks like paint or colored flour stuck on women’s faces. He also doesn’t like how, when kissing his girlfriend, the makeup sometimes rubs off, and he gets products on his face.

This simply isn’t appealing to him, which is why he prefers his girlfriend’s bare face. Whenever she isn’t wearing makeup, he thinks she looks beautiful and makes sure to compliment her a ton, too.

However, his girlfriend still thinks this is a big issue in their relationship since she wants him to find her attractive regardless and compliment her on different makeup looks.

“But I genuinely find nothing attractive about it,” he admitted.

According to him, the products just make his girlfriend look pretty different. So, while he realizes that wearing makeup is her choice, he’s tried to tell her that she also cannot just force him to love the look.

“She doesn’t need me to like it to have fun wearing it if she is putting it on for self-satisfaction,” he reasoned.

