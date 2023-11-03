He Asked His Wife, Who Is A Stay-At-Home Mom, To Have An Hour Of Free Time To Himself After Work Because He’s Really Burntout, But She Thinks It’s More Important For Him To Spend Time With Their Kids Before Bedtime

This 35-year-old guy works long, 11-hour days that last from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

“And my work is exhausting, and I’m typically constantly busy for those 11 hours, except for a half-hour lunch break,” he said.

His 33-year-old wife, on the other hand, is a stay-at-home mom who takes care of their two children– who are 4 and 2-years-old. According to him, his wife’s daily routine is also less hectic than his job.

Apparently, as soon as he’s gotten home from work at about 6:30 p.m. over the past four years, he immediately begins helping prepare dinner for the kids and taking care of them in general.

Then, once the kids were finally put to sleep, he actually did more work from home until he finally went to sleep himself.

“I was okay with this, even though I was exhausted because I understood that sacrifices had to be made,” he recalled.

“However, I am now completely burning out.”

That’s why he recently confided in his wife and told her that he needed an hour to himself after getting home from work to simply unwind. That way, he isn’t left in a permanent state of exhaustion and stress because he has zero free time on weekends right now.

He also offered to give his wife a “break” from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while he put their children to bed. However, she wasn’t on board with that idea because she didn’t want his only time spent with the kids to be at bedtime. Plus, she didn’t like that she wouldn’t ever be involved in their children’s bedtime routine anymore.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.