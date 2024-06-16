His Wife Pressured Him Into Opening Their Marriage, But Now She’s Jealous And Wants To Resume Being Exclusive

This 34-year-old man and his wife, who is 32, have been together for eight years and married for four years. Yet, about a year ago, his wife completely caught him off guard when she proposed the idea of opening up their marriage.

As for why, she claimed that she wanted to explore and connect with other people. She even threatened to consider divorce if he turned down the idea.

Understandably, he was completely against having an open marriage for a little while, too. But his wife kept bringing it up for about a month, and eventually, he caved.

“I agreed, thinking maybe it could bring some new energy into our relationship, too,” he recalled.

Since they opened their marriage, his wife has met a bunch of different guys and appears to be enjoying her newfound freedom. He, on the other hand, had a rocky start with their new arrangement.

He tried going on dating apps, but he never found any success there, and it started to hurt his self-esteem. However, six months after he and his wife opened their marriage, he finally met a woman named Amanda at a work party.

“Amanda is aware of my open marriage, and we’ve really hit it off. We’ve been seeing each other quite frequently, and honestly, she’s fantastic,” he explained.

“I’ve discovered a new side of myself with her, and the no-strings-attached arrangement is something I’ve come to really enjoy.”

Ever since he found some success with Amanda, though, his wife has become more and more jealous and uncomfortable with his new relationship. So, despite the fact that their open marriage was his wife’s idea – and she’s been with plenty of other men – she now wants to close their marriage and become exclusive again.

