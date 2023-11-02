Her Husband Asked Her For A Divorce On Her Birthday, But Then He Changed His Mind

This 24-year-old girl and her 25-year-old husband have been married for close to 4 years. She just celebrated her birthday, and she was horrified when her husband asked her for a divorce literally on her birthday.

He never once indicated to her that he was unhappy, and he never brought up wanting a divorce until he dropped that bomb on her.

“I was completely gutted, and he seemed to be fine,” she explained. “He told me he had been thinking about it for two weeks.”

“I tried everything to try and fix our marriage. He refused everything. I finally came to terms and said we should split for a couple of months and see how we feel then.”

“He was so against it, he wanted a divorce right away, but since the state requires a separation before they will grant a divorce, he agreed.”

Her family lives 8 hours away from them, and she turned to her loved ones to ask if they could travel to where she lives and help her move her belongings back home.

No sooner were her bags packed than her husband changed his mind. He promised her that he was ready to put in the work to fix their marriage.

However, in the aftermath of that conversation, he did no such thing. He went out all the time, he didn’t try to communicate with her, and he stopped having conversations with her.

So, he ultimately told her once again that he wanted to get divorced, and that broke her heart all over again.

