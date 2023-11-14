Her Husband Wants To Move Away For Better Work Opportunities, But She’s Refusing To Leave Her Family And Told Her Husband That He Isn’t Her Whole Life

This 28-year-old woman is an only child but still believes that she’s always been very family-oriented. Right now, everyone in her family– including extended family members– lives close by. At most, her loved ones are only an hour away.

So, she always intended to continue living near her parents and other family members.

And when she began dating her husband about eight years ago, she made sure to tell him this, too. She made it clear that she planned to live close to her family for the rest of her life.

“He agreed to it,” she recalled, “He moved away from his family– an eight-hour drive– to live with me near mine.”

But she and her husband are now three years into their marriage, and he recently admitted that he now wants to move away.

He’s specifically interested in relocating to a city that offers better opportunities for work. She understands his reasoning, too, since there aren’t a ton of opportunities where they currently live.

“But the cost of living is pretty low, too. And since we don’t plan to have children, our salaries are more than sufficient for a good life,” she explained.

That’s why she ultimately tried to remind her husband of the promise he made back when they first started dating. However, he just became angry and accused her of prioritizing her family over their marriage.

Still, she pointed out how her husband knew what he was signing up for a long time ago. After all, she wants to be close to her family, and it’s not like she can just ask everyone to relocate. She simply doesn’t want to sacrifice her relationships with her loved ones.

