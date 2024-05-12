His Wife Kept Bragging About Their Daughter’s Academic Achievements To Another Couple Whose Son Didn’t Do Well, So He Threatened To Publicly Call Her Out And Embarrass Her If She Does It Again

This man and his wife have a 16-year-old daughter together who recently just passed a really competitive exam. So, they are obviously proud of their daughter, but he’s getting a bit annoyed with his wife – who keeps bragging about the accomplishment.

To be clear, he doesn’t care when she brags about their daughter’s success to her own friend group. However, she started bragging about it to a different couple, and the couple has a 16-year-old son who didn’t perform well or pass the exam. That’s why it’s been rubbing him the wrong way.

“According to social etiquette and in general, you’re not supposed to push your achievements in the faces of those who failed, and naturally, any discussions around this exam is a sore spot for them,” he explained.

“However, this didn’t stop my wife from asking the mom what rank the boy got, how our daughter is undergoing university counseling to decide which college to go to, and stuff like that.”

During their conversation with the couple, he could tell that the teenage boy’s mom was getting pretty uncomfortable. Then, he tried nudging his wife as a way of subtly telling her to stop bragging, but she just kept going.

So, once they got home, he berated her for her behavior and brought up how they’d already discussed bragging before. He also asked why she would deliberately try to make the couple feel bad about their son’s performance on the exam.

“She tried to plead plausible deniability, but I set the record straight and said if she ran her mouth again like that, I’ll call her out in front of everyone and embarrass her,” he recalled.

At that point, his wife just started crying and accused him of being awful for speaking to her like that. According to him, he usually never talks to anyone like that, either.

“But her persistent behavior has put me off now as it’s not the first time a thing like this has happened,” he reasoned.

