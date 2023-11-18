in News

He’s An Englishman Dishing On What American Foods Look Disgusting But Actually Taste Delicious

HBS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever had a plate of food placed down in front of you that looked low-key atrocious but ended up being really delicious?

Let’s face it: some of the best-tasting food sometimes doesn’t always look the most appetizing.

One English content creator recently went viral on TikTok after making a video about American foods he feels look disgusting but actually taste amazing.

Josh (@imjoshfromengland2) has some strong opinions on American food and has hyped up the ones that may get discredited for their looks or textures.

The first food Josh mentions is a carnival or amusement park classic – a good ol’ corn dog! Josh says they don’t look all that appetizing, but once you dip a corn dog in a little mustard or ketchup before taking a bite, it tastes “absolutely wonderful.”

Next up on Josh’s list is one of my favorites: a bowl of gumbo!

When Josh had his first bowl of gumbo, he thought it looked like somebody had scraped it out of a garbage can and served it to him. Ouch.

“However, I put it in me mouth [and] it tasted divine,” he says in his TikTok video.

“So that is why gumbo makes this list.”

HBS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

