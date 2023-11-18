He’s Upset About His Wife Going On A Bachelorette Trip During The Week Of Their First Anniversary, Especially Since His Wife Chose The Trip’s Date

On April 17th last year, this man and his wife got married.

Unfortunately, instead of planning to celebrate their first anniversary together, his wife, who is her friend’s maid of honor, will be away for her friend’s bachelorette party.

His wife’s friend despises him because she feels like since his wife spends a lot of time with him, their friendship is suffering.

He believes that his wife’s friend is a bully, and he doesn’t have the tolerance to deal with her.

Whenever his wife invites her friend along when they go out somewhere, her friend complains the entire time.

“Two days ago, she was ‘car sick’ when we had to drive an hour and a half to and from the place we went as she sat in the back. She tried to solve the problem by eating potato chips and drinking two cans of soda, only to keep complaining she felt sick,” he said.

In his view, his wife’s friend was doing this because she wanted to sit in the passenger seat instead of in the back.

However, because he’s currently in recovery from a recent injury, he needed to utilize the extra room that was in the passenger seat in order to be more comfortable.

The situation got worse when, before going home, his wife’s friend started making horrible remarks about the country he was from, as well as his culture.

