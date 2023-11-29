His Girlfriend Destroyed A Painting That His Ex Made For Him, And He Feels Violated

For the last seven years, this 33-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his 34-year-old girlfriend, and he says that overall, things are good between them.

Prior to dating his girlfriend, he was in a relationship with a woman who was an incredibly gifted and talented painter.

He broke up with this girl because they wanted to live very different lives, but they remained on great terms post-breakup.

As a goodbye present, this woman made him an incredible giraffe painting since he’s actually super tall at 6’6″.

“It meant an incredible amount to me,” he explained. “If nothing else, it made me feel like I’d done something right with my life that such a talented person would do something so personal for me.”

“My current relationship has mostly been really good. She’s amazing for totally different reasons.”

His girlfriend knows about the painting his ex made for him, and he keeps it inside a storage unit, but they never have really discussed it much.

Recently, he and his girlfriend got into a fight about something, and she did something awful, but he didn’t know about it until months after the fact.

Apparently, after this fight, his girlfriend went to his storage unit, took the painting, and ripped it into small shreds before tossing it in the trash.

