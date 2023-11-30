Mice Be Gone: Save Your Veggies And Sanity With These Tips To Maintain A Rodent-Free Garden

How good does it feel after you’ve put in the sweat, toil, and love to create a garden that’s the talk of the neighborhood?

Your tomatoes are ripening, your herbs are flourishing, and your flowers are blooming like they’re in a Disney movie.

But then, just when you think you can sit back and enjoy the fruits– quite literally– of your labor, you spot something: a tiny, uninvited guest nibbling on your green beans. Yep, you’ve got mice.

And before you shrug it off as “nature just doing its thing,” let’s talk about why these little critters are bad news for your garden and how you can reclaim your space.

Why Mice Aren’t Fit For Your Garden

Let’s start with the elephant—or should we say mouse—in the room.

Mice may look cute and harmless, but they are not the guests you want nibbling on your tomatoes and carrots.

They’ll dig holes, chew through stems, and make an all-you-can-eat buffet out of your hard work.

Mice can also transmit diseases and attract predators like snakes into your garden. Bottom line: unless you’re into wildlife dramas, you’re going to want to give mice the boot.

