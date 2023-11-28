On A Date, The Guy’s Credit Card Got Declined For Their $40 Meal, So She Was Forced To Pay

This 23-year-old girl works for a major hospital as a healthcare worker while completing her master’s degree.

She makes about $90,000 a year, and she has long-term aspirations for her career. She expects to be able to find a guy who shares the same view about advancing in life.

Around two weeks ago, she started dating a 29-year-old guy that she really gets along wonderfully with.

She talks to this guy for a minimum of an hour every single day, and she always gets excited to spend time with him.

Their first date was so casual that he didn’t have to spend any money on her at all. Yesterday they went on their second date, and they picked out a local chain restaurant.

He ordered a wrap, and she ordered a chicken salad. They didn’t get any drinks or sides, so it was a basic meal that ended up costing $40.

When it came time to pay, he picked up his credit card but whispered to her that he hoped it would go through and that he probably would have to do an instant money transfer.

It was super awkward as she waited to see if his card would be accepted, but no, it got declined.

Now, she has experienced this in the past and has been able to laugh it off and grab another credit card, but that wasn’t the case with this guy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.