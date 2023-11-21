She And Her Husband Went Out To Dinner With A Couple Who Forced Them To Foot The Entire Bill

Have you ever gone out to dinner with someone or a group of people who expected you to pay the entire bill without you even knowing?

One woman recently told the story of how her husband ended up paying for another couple’s dinner after they threw some not-so-subtle hints that they were expecting him to pay.

Ebony and her husband Jon (@ebonyandjon) make lifestyle content on TikTok and gained more attention on the app after Ebony made a video detailing their awkward dinner experience.

A few days ago, Ebony and Jon decided to go to dinner with another couple they hadn’t seen in a while.

They were in a group chat with the couple, who had the idea to go out and expressed how excited they were to see Ebony and Jon because they had a lot to catch up on and a lot to celebrate, as this couple had recently gotten engaged.

Ebony and Jon arrived at the restaurant excited to see their friends, but things started going slightly downhill from the beginning.

First, the couple arrived 30 minutes late, leaving Ebony and Jon stressed that they would lose their table. Once they were finally seated, things got better. The couple ordered a bunch of food, including appetizers and drinks, and everyone enjoyed each other’s company and whatnot.

Toward the end of their meal, they all took a celebratory shot, and the vibes were good all around. But then, when it was time to pay the bill and head home, things took a turn again.

“John and I are noticing that the restaurant is starting to close, they’re starting to pack up, there’s a lot less people in the restaurant,” recalls Ebony.

