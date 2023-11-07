She Doesn’t Want Her Fiancé’s Brother At Her Wedding Since He Always Flirts With Her And She’s Worried He’ll Do Something

This 26-year-old woman is going to be marrying her incredible 28-year-old fiancé next spring, and they have been together for five years.

Now, back when she was 18, she went on a date with a guy the same age as her. They went out to have dinner, and she really liked him a lot.

She had an excellent time on their date, and when it was over, she sent him a text to let him know how she felt and that she would love to go out with him again.

He simply replied with thanks, he had a nice time on their date, too, but did not feel a connection and wouldn’t like to see her again as it wasn’t fair to her.

She liked this guy so much that this broke her heart, but she had no choice but to move on.

Three years after that date, she met her fiancé. They had an instant connection and fell in love fast. Six months into dating her fiancé, she had dinner with his family, and she met his brother.

It dawned on her then that his brother was the guy she had gone on that date with. She told her fiancé about it, and he didn’t care.

She also decided to text his brother to say that she had no clue they were related but that she didn’t want their past to ruin her current relationship.

Her fiancé’s brother mentioned they were alright, and so she figured she had nothing to worry about from there.

