She Doesn’t Want To Help Care For Her Elderly Parents Anymore Because She Didn’t Receive Any Inheritance, But Her Two Brothers, Who Never Helped Out, Did

This woman’s grandmother sadly passed away and left her inheritance to be split equally between her grandmother’s two daughters: her mother and her aunt.

She had a very close bond with both her grandmother and grandfather.

The entire family was aware that she had a closer relationship with her grandparents than they had with their own daughters, and they were closer to her than they were to any of their other grandchildren.

From her perspective, she had a genuine friendship with her grandparents, and she was by their side if they needed her help.

She helped them with housework, took them to doctor’s appointments, cooked and cleaned for every holiday get-together, and stayed at the hospital with them whenever they had surgeries.

When she was cooking and cleaning for the holidays, other family members rarely pitched in.

Through it all, she was by their side, and she slept at the hospital during their surgeries and when they were going through their end-of-life journeys.

Her brother only lived five minutes away from their grandparents, but she was a three-hour drive away.

Each time she went to visit them, they had a long list of tasks they needed assistance with the moment she arrived.

