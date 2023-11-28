She Found Mementos Her Husband Saved From His Affair Partner In His Car, So She’s Ready To Leave Him

Back in May of 2021, this 41-year-old woman separated from her 43-year-old husband, and she wasn’t expecting to have to do this at all.

A couple of months after they separated, as they were deciding to reconcile, she discovered that her husband not only had a girlfriend but that he was living with this woman too.

Learning this crushed her and sent her into emotional turmoil.

“Because of this, against my better judgment, I continued an attempted reconciliation and believed the many lies he told me about this woman and their relationship,” she explained.

“She ended up moving 5+ hours away in March 2022. A couple of months after she moved, we started really attempting to reconcile, and he moved back to our house in August 2022 after a hospitalization.”

This all leads us to yesterday when she was trying to find her husband’s car key inside of his car without any luck.

She then dug through her husband’s work bag to find his key, as she figured that would be someplace he would have put it.

She never ended up finding her husband’s car key, but she did find a key ring shaped into half of a heart, a voice recorder, and a compass inscribed with a message about finding your way back home.

“I ended up charging the voice recorder and found a couple [of] recordings and one of the affair partners saying she will always love him,” she said.

