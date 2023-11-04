She Kicked Her Mother-In-Law Out After She Drove 16 Hours To See Her New Baby Because Her Mother-In-Law Brought Her Niece Along, Who Severely Bullies Her Other Kids

Three weeks ago, this woman had a baby.

Only recently have she and her husband been accepting visitors to come over and meet her child.

About five days ago, her mother and sister met her baby for the first time, and her mother-in-law was going to come over the day after that.

Her mother-in-law lives a 16-hour drive away, so she was going to stay with her and her husband for a week.

She and her husband live in Canada, so her mother-in-law had to get a passport before making the trip.

On the day that they expected their mother-in-law to get to their house, she called them and said that she had to make a stop to catch up on sleep, so she wouldn’t be coming over until the following day. This was no problem for her or her husband.

At 10 a.m. the next day, her mother-in-law arrived.

“Now, the issue is that she brought her two granddaughters with her (my husband’s nieces, both 12). Not only was this never discussed (she didn’t even hint toward it), but one of the nieces in question is someone we no longer allow around our other children due to severe bullying, and my mother-in-law is fully aware of it,” she said.

Last year, during a family barbecue, her husband’s niece punched their 5-year-old son in the face because she was angry that he wouldn’t give her a squirt gun that he was playing with, which belonged to her.

