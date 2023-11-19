She’s Discussing How Sound Levels In Movie Theaters Can Damage Our Hearing Without Us Even Realizing It

Have you ever noticed how loud it can get at the movies? At times, the sound can feel like it’s blasting directly in your ears. If you’ve experienced this before, you’re not imagining things. Some movie theaters reach such loud volumes that they’re unsafe for your health.

TikToker Jareen Imam (@jareenimam) is discussing how the sound levels in movie theaters can damage your hearing without you even knowing it.

Jareen loves the experience of going to the movies. She makes sure to hit the theaters every other week, but after the pandemic, she started becoming aware of the fact that theaters seem to be getting louder.

“At first, I thought it was in my head, but no, that paranoia is not in my head or in yours. It really is getting louder in movie theaters, and it’s causing hearing loss,” she said.

She refers to an article from Northeastern University that outlines how movie theaters have been increasing in volume, which can lead to your hearing being damaged.

According to Dr. Nicole Laffan, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, watching just one movie can hurt your hearing, depending on the film. And most people don’t even realize the risks that come with going to the movies.

The National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders states that the noise levels in movie theaters are similar to the sound of motorcycles and dirt bikes. These vehicles are incredibly loud, and they do cause damage to your ears, which is why bikers wear earplugs to reduce harm when riding.

Noise-induced hearing damage is more common than you might think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 percent of adults and 12.5 percent of children have hearing loss caused by noise alone.

So, why exactly are movie theaters getting louder? Jareen explains that it’s partly due to issues with audio control. Some theaters crank up the sound, thinking it’ll make the moviegoing experience more exciting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.