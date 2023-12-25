After Adriana Lima Was Criticized For Her Appearance At A Red Carpet Event, She Had A Very Classy Response

It’s well known that celebrities, especially female celebrities, often have to face extra scrutiny for how they look. Women are expected to look ageless and younger than they are without cosmetic surgery.

Adriana Lima, the beautiful supermodel best known for being a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1999 to 2018, was recently criticized for her appearance at a red carpet event in November. When asked about the internet’s responses to her looks, Adriana had a very classy response.

In early December, Adriana sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and spoke about her life as a model, how she deals with aging in the industry, and what she had to make of the harsh comments she received.

Adriana has been modeling since she was 16-years-old. Many have considered her to be one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she’s had an extremely successful career. Today, she is 42-years-old and a mother to five children.

Although she always kept working, she stepped out of the limelight for a bit after becoming a mother but has been making a comeback. Recently, Adriana returned to Victoria’s Secret and became the face of the brand’s Heavenly Eau de Parfum this April.

She also made an appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes” in Los Angeles in November. She wore a gorgeous red lip and a black mini dress while standing alongside her boyfriend and two daughters.

While Adriana looked beautiful, many people on the internet began judging her appearance, being quick to accuse her of having cosmetic surgery, and making brutal comments about her face. People said she looked swollen, older, and even altered.

Not long after being in the headlines for her premiere look, Adriana took to Instagram to post a make-up-free selfie on her story, along with the caption, “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs.”

Adriana said at the end of her caption, “Thanks for your concern.”

