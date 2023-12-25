Costco Sold A Whopping $110 Million Worth Of Gold Bars During Its Last Fiscal Quarter, Proving That You Truly Can Buy Anything At This Retail Giant

Costco is truly a fascinating place. I’d want to hunker down in a Costco if there was ever a zombie apocalypse. It’s a place where you can get everything you’d ever need, from frozen food to clothes to appliances.

I’m usually not surprised by the items people are able to find in a Costco, but when I learned they had these in stock, I was quite stunned.

If you didn’t already know, Costco has been selling bars of gold. That’s right; you can go to Costco and take home a one-ounce bar of 24-karat gold. As if you didn’t already have access to everything you need at Costco – now you can take home gold!

While you may be wondering who in the right mind would want to make a trip to Costco and leave with a bar of gold, the numbers may surprise you. Recent reports say that Costco sold $100 million worth of gold bars during their last fiscal quarter.

The gold bars come from a South African mining company named Rand Refinery and were made available exclusively for Costco members on their website. They’re stamped with a unique serial number and a design on the front. The gold bars are packaged in a sealed black assay card and are non-refundable.

So, just how much does a Costco member have to pay for these gold bars? A casual $2,069.99. All you have to do is become a Costco member and order the gold bar online, and it’ll ship within three to five business days.

However, it’s worth noting that customers can only purchase two of the gold bars.

Despite the enormous price, Costco customers and gold enthusiasts seem to be satisfied with their purchases. The gold bars have a 4.8 out of 5-star rating and raving reviews.

“This is a great product to buy at Costco and a great investment,” wrote one happy customer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.