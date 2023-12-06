Cupcake Skirts Are On The Horizon For 2024’s Fashion Forecast: Here’s How To Style This Nostalgic Garment For Every Occasion

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the runways and street style stars, you might have noticed a fun new trend emerging: the cupcake skirt.

Named for its layers upon layers of ruffles and volume, much like the frosted top of our favorite bakery treat, this skirt is set to be the go-to piece for fashion enthusiasts in 2024.

But how did this whimsical trend make its way into our wardrobes, and more importantly, how can you rock it without looking like you’re heading to a costume party? Let’s discuss.

The Rise Of The Cupcake Skirt

Originating from the playful and extravagant silhouettes of the late 80s and early 90s, the cupcake skirt is a breath of fresh, stylish air in today’s fashion scene.

Its voluminous layers and playful structure make it a standout piece, perfect for those who love to make a statement with their style.

But it’s not just about turning heads; the cupcake skirt is surprisingly versatile and can be styled for a variety of occasions.

Varieties Of The Cupcake Skirt

From mini to midi, the cupcake skirt comes in various lengths and styles.

