Her Oldest Daughter Slept With Her Youngest Daughter’s Boyfriend To Get Revenge

This 48-year-old woman is a mom of two, and her daughters are 25-year-old Blair and 27-year-old Anna.

Three years ago, her daughters completely stopped speaking to one another over a guy they both had a crush on.

In the aftermath of that, she really wants to mend their relationship and make things better, though she doesn’t have a clue where to start.

“First, I will admit I showed a great deal of favoritism towards my youngest, Blair while growing up,” she explained.

“It wasn’t intentional, and by the time I realized my mistake, my oldest Anna had grown so angry and resentful of her sister.”

“My husband and I played a part in Anna’s resentment, and though we tried, Anna never let us get close to her. We spoiled Blair but we did try to do the best for Anna, but I can admit we fell short in some places.”

Then, Blair went away to college, and after completing her first year, she came back home with her boyfriend, John.

John was Blair’s first love, and she was thrilled to have him in her life. She and her husband were excited for Blair, but Anna sure wasn’t.

Although Anna wasn’t happy for her sister, she didn’t say anything to anyone about her feelings.

