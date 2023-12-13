He Has A Pet Name For His Girlfriend That Reflects Her Love Of Cows, But After His Girlfriend’s Cousin Heard It, She Got Offended

This 23-year-old guy recently began dating a 24-year-old woman who is a veterinary student. So, his girlfriend absolutely loves farm animals, and her favorite is cows.

Plus, when they first met on Halloween, his girlfriend had even dressed up in a cute cow costume.

“And I find it really endearing, so when we’re alone in the car, I call her ‘Cow-utie,'” he explained.

But, just yesterday, he and his girlfriend met up with one of her female cousins at an ice cream shop, and the pet name was taken the really wrong way.

It all began when his girlfriend and her cousin went to sit outside; meanwhile, he placed all of their ice cream orders.

Everything seemed like it was going great, too, until he returned and decided to call his girlfriend by her nickname while handing out the ice creams.

“A caramel swirl for you, vanilla and mocha for me, and cotton candy for my cow-utie,'” he said aloud.

At that point, his cousin obviously heard the pet name and became really angry. She claimed that he shouldn’t call women cows and even accused him of being discriminatory toward women.

Now, he really tried to diffuse the tension by detailing why he even calls his girlfriend “cow-utie” in the first place. But his girlfriend’s cousin refused to hear him out and just stormed away.

