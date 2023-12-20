Her Boyfriend Didn’t Get Her A Single Thing For Christmas

This 32-year-old woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend just celebrated eight months of dating. Although she admits that’s not a very long time to know someone, she’s very close to her boyfriend and practically spends every single day of the week by his side.

She honestly suspects her boyfriend is the guy of her dreams, which has led her to feel very disappointed in where they are right now over Christmas presents.

She purchased a tiny little Christmas tree for them at the end of November, and they decorated it together.

Then, they purchased stockings, which was her boyfriend’s idea, and he had a plan to fill them up with gifts for one another. She thought that sounded lovely and told her boyfriend she was on board.

In the weeks that have passed since then, she had placed several gifts for her boyfriend under the tree and filled his stockings with so many presents it’s completely overflowing.

But there isn’t a single gift for her under the tree or in her stocking. This really hurts her feelings, as her boyfriend said he was going to get her presents yet didn’t know exactly what to purchase for her.

She was upset by this, as they spend every single day with one another and share a bunch of the same hobbies.

So it shouldn’t be that hard for him to pick something out that she will like, as they know one another super well.

“Then yesterday I was talking about how I had one more gift for him, and he was going to absolutely love it, and he went, “I feel bad I didn’t get you anything,” she explained.

