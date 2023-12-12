Her Boyfriend Is Currently Homeless, So Her Mom Wants Her To Dump Him

This 24-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been together for the last eight months.

Back when she met her boyfriend, he was never homeless. In fact, he lived with his stepfamily.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend’s family recently suffered a house fire, and her boyfriend got blamed for the entire tragedy, even though he wasn’t the cause of the fire at all.

The reason her boyfriend’s family home caught fire was actually due to the lint in the dryer not having been changed.

Ever since getting kicked out of his family home, her boyfriend has resorted to living in his car. She has been trying to help her boyfriend find an apartment to live in, and he’s been looking and applying, but every time he does, he gets turned down.

“I live with my mother, and she does not like my boyfriend because he works minimum wage and does not think he will provide for me (she’s a traditional Mexican mom),” she explained.

“I asked if he can use the spare room we have in our house, which he has been open to pay rent in, but she refuses.”

“She tells me I have no future with him and tries to convince me to break up with him every night. I want to support my boyfriend and be there for him, but I cannot move out since I am saving up for a house and am so close to my goal.”

Yes, she can physically move out and no longer live with her mom, but if she does do that, she will lose all of the money she has been saving.

