Her Boyfriend Slammed Her Sandwich On The Ground, So She’s Questioning Her Whole Relationship

Five months ago, this 27-year-old woman began dating her 36-year-old boyfriend, but they have been friends for a really long time.

She knew before things got serious with her boyfriend that he had an alcohol problem, but it never was a problem in their relationship until now.

While she and her boyfriend were still friends, she never witnessed him acting in an alarming or scary way when he did drink.

Now, her boyfriend’s living situation isn’t great, so he has been spending a lot of time at her house as they discuss moving in together.

Yesterday while her boyfriend was working, she grabbed lunch with one of her friends. She ordered a huge sandwich on purpose so that she could take the leftovers home for her boyfriend to eat.

He’s constantly in a state of hunger, and she thought bringing him the sandwich would be a sweet gesture to prove that he was on her mind that day.

“I didn’t end up eating my half and put the whole thing in the fridge, thinking we would just eat them together later,” she explained.

“When he got home from work, he ate his part of the sandwich while I took a nap. Probably important to add that he is a bartender, and when he got home, I could tell he had been drinking.”

After she woke up from her nap, she showered and then put a movie on to watch alone as he was getting ready for bed.

