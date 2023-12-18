Her Husband Said He Would Take Care Of Their Baby, But It’s Becoming Too Much For Him To Bear Alone

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who is 34, have been married for five years.

But, just nine months ago, she gave birth to their first baby following an unplanned pregnancy. And she admitted that she never wanted to have their child.

However, her husband begged her to go through with the pregnancy and claimed that, after their baby was born, he would take on the role of primary caregiver.

So, she agreed to keep their child, but she also made it crystal clear that she didn’t plan to take on a traditional mother role.

“I have a company that I founded three years ago, and it’s growing significantly. I love my work and don’t want to give it up,” she said.

Her husband, on the other hand, works remotely as a programmer. So, he agreed to care for their baby during the day; meanwhile, she would take over at night and on the weekends.

While she thought this arrangement sounded good in the beginning, though, she doesn’t think it’s panning out as well as they’d hoped.

Nowadays, her husband is constantly stressed out and exhausted. He is having trouble focusing on his work, and their baby is constantly crying.

“And he asks me to take care of the baby for a few hours, but I can’t. I have meetings, projects, and deadlines to meet,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.