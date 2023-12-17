Her Husband Wants Her To Reschedule Their Kids’ Santa Claus Visit Because She Unknowingly Booked It At The Same Time As His Company Christmas Party

This woman has been married for 10 years and has two kids– who are 13 and 8-years-old– with her husband.

Every year, her husband’s company also hosts a Christmas party. Plus-ones are always invited, and she has attended before. All her husband has to do is RSVP to the event and put down a tiny deposit.

Well, she saw the invitation for the Christmas party arrive in the mail weeks ago, and her husband never brought it up. Then, the invite just disappeared, and she still had never heard about the event.

“Weeks went by, and I didn’t think much about it,” she recalled.

Eventually, she did see that a check had cleared on their account for the Christmas party. However, the deposit was only enough for one attendee– meaning she wasn’t going as a plus-one.

Still, she declined to bring up the event since she wanted her husband to broach the topic and explain it himself.

Instead, she forged ahead with her own plans and decided to book a visit for her kids to see Santa Claus. She also informed her husband as soon as she booked a time slot.

Well, she wound up booking the Santa visit on the same exact day and time as the Christmas party– and she had no idea. So, following weeks of keeping quiet about his company event, her husband finally brought it up.

First, he claimed that he just didn’t think she would want to attend the party with him, and that was why he didn’t ask her to be his plus-one.

