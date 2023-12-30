Here Are Five Ways To Tie Fresh Mediterranean Style Into Your Kitchen And Liven Up Your Space

The Mediterranean Style of interior design is so beautiful that it’s an aesthetic people commonly incorporate into their otherwise plain kitchens.

This style is all about combining cool and warm tones through tiles, lighting, natural wood, and hardware. Here are a few ways to help you achieve a Mediterranean style in your kitchen.

1. Bold Tiles

Colorful kitchen tiles are a staple when it comes to adding that Mediterranean vibe to your kitchen. This is a great opportunity to add some fun patterns and shapes that might typically be out of your comfort zone.

Consider blues, yellows, and reds with an exciting pattern as an accent piece in your kitchen. Use these fun tiles as a backsplash in a particular area, like behind the sink or the stove, to add a neat focal point.

2. Open Shelving

Getting rid of traditional cabinets and opting for open shelving is a great way to open up your kitchen while obtaining that Mediterranean feel.

The amount of wall space that you save makes the kitchen feel a whole lot bigger, and you can use this opportunity to display the special dishware that you love.

You can also showcase decorative pieces that tie in the Mediterranean aesthetic, like brightly-colored or patterned bowls.

