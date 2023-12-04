Here’s How To Ace Your Annual Performance Review And Earn That Raise

As we inch closer and closer to the end of 2023, it’s an all-too-familiar time in the corporate world: performance review season.

But while this period is often filled with a mix of anticipation and anxiety, it also holds the key to your next big career leap (and possibly that much-desired raise).

So, how do you navigate these stressful yet crucial conversations with managers and execs? Let’s break it all down into actionable steps to help you ace your review and secure a raise.

The Review Process: It’s More Than Just A Meeting

Before you walk into your review, it’s crucial to understand how your company’s review process works.

Are there self-evaluations? Peer reviews? Does it heavily rely on metrics or qualitative assessments?

Knowing the structure will help you tailor your preparation accordingly. If possible, try to get feedback from colleagues who have been through the process, too. Their insights can be invaluable.

The Art Of Self-Reflection

Now, many companies will ask for a self-evaluation as part of the review, and this is your chance to shine.

