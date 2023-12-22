Here’s How To Cat-Proof Your Christmas Tree And Keep Your Kitty Safe This Holiday Season

When adorned with shiny, ball-shaped ornaments, twinkling lights, and shimmery tinsel, Christmas trees must look like the most exciting plaything to a cat. No kitty can resist climbing up the branches to swat at the colorful decorations. However, Christmas trees are not giant toys, and they can actually pose a danger to your cat.

Your cat could get tangled up in tinsel, cut their paws on the shards of ornaments they knocked over, gnaw on the cords of your string lights, or even take the whole tree down with them. So, as you’re setting up your Christmas tree this season, you’ll need to take some precautions to protect your ornaments and, most importantly, keep your kitty safe. Here are a few tips on how to cat-proof your Christmas tree.

Pick Your Tree Wisely

When choosing a Christmas tree, there are several things to keep in mind. If you want a live tree, opt for a white pine or Douglas fir since the needles on these trees won’t stick in your cat’s paws. Some cats like to nibble on stray needles, which can lead to choking, nausea, or stomach issues. While your tree is up, be vigilant about vacuuming so that the floor stays clean.

Additionally, the water at the base of your tree may contain additives to prolong tree freshness that are harmful to pets if ingested. The stagnant water is also prone to bacteria that can make your cat sick. Make sure to cover your tree water to prevent your cat from quenching their thirst.

Those with cats that tend to chew on objects they’re not supposed to should consider an artificial tree. Your feline friend won’t much like the taste of an artificial tree. You also might want to go for a smaller tree because it’ll cause less damage if it’s toppled over.

Put Up Barriers

Deter your cat from the Christmas tree by positioning a barrier around it. A fence, baby gate, or even furniture can help limit your cat’s access to it. Gates are easy to fold up and store somewhere out of the way.

If your cat’s a jumper, remove any chairs or tables near the tree that might serve as a launching spot for your cat to leap higher into the air. Depending on your cat’s personality and preferences, these strategies may or may not work, but it couldn’t hurt to try!

