Here’s How To Help Overnight Guests Feel At Home While Hosting For The Holidays

Whether you’re expecting company for a few days or a few weeks over the holidays, it’s important to make sure that your home exudes a sense of comfort for your overnight guests. Hosting is an art—it can be exciting, but it also requires careful prep, which can be stressful.

But there’s no need to lose your sanity over holiday hosting. A calm, cheerful host is better than a tired, overwhelmed one. Remember that there’s no such thing as “perfect.”

If you’re looking for advice on how to treat your guests with a memorable stay, here are five tips that will make everyone feel relaxed and ready to unwind as soon as they walk through the doors.

Make Wi-Fi Information Easily Available

One of the first things people do when they enter your home is ask for the Wi-Fi password. Creating a printout or installing a sign with the network name and password makes connecting to the internet super convenient. Place it on the dresser or fix it on the wall so the information is easy to find.

Style A Luxurious Bathroom

Overnight guests will appreciate a hotel experience in the bathroom. Offer a set of basic toiletries, such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, lotions, and hand creams. They may have forgotten to pack some of their own toiletry items, so that’s where you come in to save the day!

For an extra thoughtful touch, keep a discreet store of feminine hygiene products, bandages, and over-the-counter medicines. Additionally, provide plush towels for a luxurious look and feel. You can hang them on the rack in the bathroom or leave them neatly folded on the end of the bed.

Set Aside Closet Space

