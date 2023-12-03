He’s Refusing To Help Care For His Parents In Their Old Age If They Continue Allowing His Brother To Mooch Off Of Them

Recently, this 34-year-old man’s parents informed him that they wanted to have a conversation about their plans for what they want to do as they get older.

His parents will be 60 soon, so they told him that they were looking to plan out what their arrangements would be years down the line.

They said that they were planning for him to contribute money and spend his time caring for them.

According to his parents, it was his obligation as their son to do so.

In response to this, he said that he wouldn’t be helping them financially or in any other way as long as they kept allowing his brother to take advantage of them in every way possible.

He and his brother are only 13 months apart.

While he works and doesn’t need to ask his parents for financial help, his brother is not the same.

“He doesn’t work, hasn’t pursued any form of education or training, and he doesn’t do chores or contribute to the household. My parents do absolutely everything for him,” he said.

Obviously, his brother is totally fine with this because it means that he can do what he wants without having to take on any real responsibilities.

