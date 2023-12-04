His Ex-Wife Asked For A Divorce While She Was Battling Stage 3 Leukemia, But Now He Feels Guilty That He Wasn’t By Her Side At The End

Two years ago, when this man and his wife were 32 years old, his wife was tragically diagnosed with stage 3 leukemia.

Her doctors couldn’t predict how the disease would play out, and the eventual outcome was pretty unpredictable.

Luckily, their jobs paid enough of an income, along with their insurance, for them to pay for her treatment.

One month into his wife receiving treatment, she shocked him with the news that she wanted to divorce.

“Her explanation was that she was happy, but because we got married so young (we were both 22), she feels like she missed out on a lot in life and wanted to experience it with what little time she may have left,” he said.

Understandably, he was stunned to hear this, and he suggested that they try going to couples counseling, but she rejected the idea, assuring him that there was nothing wrong with their marriage, which he agreed with.

He did his best to give his wife space, and they were separated for a year before they were officially divorced because he was holding off on going through with the proceedings.

The final month before their divorce was final, they had almost no communication with one another.

One day, he called his soon-to-be ex-wife and let her know that he would be bringing over the paperwork that he just finished signing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.