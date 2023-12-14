His Fiancée Wants To Wear Her Custom Wedding Gown From Her First Marriage At Their Wedding, But The Idea Makes Him Feel Creeped Out

Not long ago, this 39-year-old man got engaged to his fiancée, Anna, 40. They are in the promise of looking at venues, so they haven’t set a wedding date yet.

The plan is to get married next summer or during the fall. Ten years ago, Anna became a widow when her husband tragically passed away in a car accident. Anna and her late husband had a daughter together, Cara, who is now 21-years-old.

Understandably, Cara misses her father tremendously, and he has made sure not to act as if he is trying to replace her father in any way.

Even though he and Cara don’t have a close bond with one another, they get along really well, and he’s content with that.

All of Anna’s other family members act a bit strange whenever he’s around them. Anna and her late husband had known each other since preschool, and their parents were all best friends. Her entire family adored her late husband.

While he acknowledged that they don’t despise him, he knows that Anna’s family misses her late husband, so it’s tough for them.

During every family event, one or two people mention some of their memories of Anna’s late husband. This turns into the entire family talking, laughing, and crying as they bond over these memories.

He recognizes that Anna’s late husband was a big part of her family members’ lives, but he feels uncomfortable when they seem to ignore him completely while sharing memories.

Over time, he’s developed closer relationships with them, but he still feels like they keep their distance from him. But he feels grateful that he’s become closer to them rather than not making any steps in that direction.

