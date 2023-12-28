His Girlfriend’s Dad Won’t Give Him Permission To Marry Her And Thinks She Deserves Better

Ever since this 30-year-old guy started dating his 27-year-old girlfriend, Tera, he knew her dad, Al, didn’t approve of him.

He really has gone out of his way to try to form some kind of a relationship with Al but to no avail.

Al is cordial to him but clearly dislikes him for reasons he doesn’t exactly understand. Surprisingly, Tera’s mom Betty adores him and is a fan of him dating Tera.

He works as a registered nurse, and Al used to always take shots at him about how medical professionals can’t be trusted.

But when Al needed stents and angioplasty, he changed his tune and became a believer in medical professionals, though that didn’t result in Al warming up to him.

So, as for why Al hates him, it can’t be what he does for a living, though he suspects it might be the fact that Tera is Al’s only daughter, and he’s super protective of her.

Right now, he’s ready to propose to Tera, but she asked him to please get Al’s permission before getting down on one knee.

“She’s a bit of a daddy’s girl, and she thought this was a cute, if not outdated, tradition,” he explained.

“We were going to spend Christmas Dinner with her parents. She took her mom out for a walk so I could ask her dad for his permission to marry her. He said ‘no,’ that he couldn’t support our marriage because he thought she deserved better. It’s some weird power play I don’t understand. Maybe he really thinks I’m not right for his daughter.”

