His Stepmom Is Pressuring Him To Share His Inheritance With His Step-Siblings Even Though He Doesn’t Want To

This 30-year-old man’s grandfather recently passed away, and following the loss, he was left with a substantial amount of inheritance.

But, while the amount of money he inherited was somewhat surprising, he claimed it wasn’t totally unexpected, either.

“My grandfather and I were very close. I spent a lot of time with him growing up, especially after my own father passed away when I was young,” he recalled.

However, there’s now some major tension in his family because he has two step-siblings who didn’t receive any inheritance whatsoever.

For some context, his step-siblings are his stepmom’s children from a previous marriage, and they moved in together when he was about 12-years-old.

Despite getting along fine, though, he and his step-siblings never had a super close relationship. Additionally, while his grandfather knew his step-siblings, they never had as close of a relationship as he had with his grandfather.

Yet, after his grandfather’s will was read, his step-siblings were still pretty upset. That’s why his stepmother wound up approaching him and asking if he would share a portion of his inheritance– claiming that it would be the “fair thing to do” since they are family.

His stepmom even suggested that the money would help his step-siblings with their student loans as they begin to launch their careers.

He understands where his stepmom is coming from, too, and he does feel bad about the fact that his step-siblings weren’t left any money.

