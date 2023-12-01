How To Master The Art Of Bottom Watering To Make Your Houseplants Stronger And More Resilient

Let’s face it: keeping houseplants alive can sometimes feel like you’re trying to solve a mystery with more twists than a detective novel.

Enter bottom watering, a simple yet effective technique that could be the ace up your sleeve.

This method isn’t just about quenching your plant’s thirst; it’s about promoting healthier roots and preventing the drama of over or under-watering.

What Is Bottom Watering?

Bottom watering is like a spa day for your plants. Instead of pouring water over the topsoil, you simply let your plant sip water from a tray or container from below.

This technique encourages the roots to grow downwards, making them stronger and healthier. Think of it as a mini workout session for your plant’s roots.

No Fancy Gadgets Needed

You don’t need to break the bank for bottom watering, either. Instead, all you need is a simple tray or bowl larger than the base of your pot to do the trick.

If you’re feeling crafty, you can even repurpose old dishes or baking trays. Just ensure they’re clean and free of any harmful residues.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.