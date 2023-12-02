She Just Found Out Her Husband Has Two Kids He Never Told Her About And Plans To Fight For More Custody, But She’s Threatening To Divorce Her Husband If He Does It

This 27-year-old woman married her husband, who is 33, just last year. And she has always been “vehemently” against the idea of having kids.

“I have no intention of having or caring for any child,” she said.

She thought her husband was on the same page, too. However, just five days ago, she found out for the first time that he actually had children.

For some context, she owns her own honeymoon planning business and loves that she gets to work for herself.

“I travel for work and have amazing pay for very few active working hours,” she detailed.

As for their finances as a couple, she and her husband do share a joint bank account to pay their bills. Then, they also have separate personal accounts to put away savings and spend “fun money.”

She thought their arrangement was great, too, until her husband dropped the kid bomb on her last week.

It all began when he randomly sat her down and claimed that he had not been totally honest with her in their relationship.

Then, her husband admitted to having two kids– a 10-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter, that he never told her about.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.