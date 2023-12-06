She Left Home And Brought Her Kids To Her Ex’s House After Her Husband Allowed Debt Collectors To Take All Of Their Money

Two months ago, this 45-year-old woman woke up to discover that her bank account had a balance of $0.

From her perspective, her husband is to blame for this, and after processing everything over the last two months, she doesn’t know if she’s going to be able to forgive him.

The bank account that was drained was a joint account she and her husband opened together.

This was the account where her husband had his paychecks deposited, and it was the account they used to pay their rent, their credit card bills, and the account they used to pay for their groceries.

She pointed out that she and her husband are by no means wealthy. At her job, she works 28 hours per week for $14 an hour, while her husband works full-time hours and earns $18 per hour.

She and her husband have a 7-year-old daughter together. With her ex-boyfriend, she had a daughter, who’s 12.

They broke up because he was unfaithful to her on a constant basis, and they never got married.

In her view, the whole ordeal began when her husband got his real estate license.

He did so because he wanted to make more money aside from his full-time job, but he unfortunately didn’t have any luck until over the summer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.