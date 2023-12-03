She Screamed At Her Sister-In-Law To Stop Acting Like A Baby Because Her Sister-In-Law Got Upset That No One Ate What She Cooked

For Thanksgiving this year, this 34-year-old woman was asked by her family to cook dinner.

Included at the dinner were her three children, her oldest child’s boyfriend, her fiancé, 29, her future brother-in-law, 24, and his fiancée, 22.

She agreed to this request because she enjoys cooking. Plus, she’s a wonderful cook, thanks to her father teaching her from a young age.

Her father was previously a chef for a well-known cruise line.

Whenever she cooks for others, she feels so happy watching everyone thoroughly enjoying the amazing food.

With not much advance notice, she was told that six more people would be joining them for dinner. Also, she learned that her sister-in-law would be cooking some dishes.

“Now, I do not have a problem with people wanting to add their own signature dish or anything like that. The more, the merrier, right? Well, my sister-in-law is a terrible cook. I have tried to help her in the past by giving her small tips without hovering or overstepping, but she just doesn’t listen,” she said.

Since her sister-in-law never takes her cooking advice to heart, she has given up and now just allows her to do whatever she wants each time she attempts to make something.

After she and her sister-in-law were done cooking dinner, they got everything set up at the table. They organized all of the dishes, which included biscuits, gravies, meats, and sides.

