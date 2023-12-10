She Shoved A Little Boy At A Restaurant Who Blew Out Her Birthday Candles And Tried To Eat Her Cake, But The Boy’s Mom Just Berated Her For Hurting Him

This 15-year-old girl’s birthday just passed, and to celebrate, she decided to go out to dinner with three of her closest friends.

“I had planned this for weeks, and I was really excited since I had never done anything like this before,” she recalled.

Anyway, the day eventually came, and she and her friends went out. Everything seemed to be going great, too, since the dinner was delicious and she was having a wonderful time.

But, once it came time for dessert, things took a turn. She and her friends decided to get a cake with candles, given it was obviously her birthday. However, when it came time to blow them out, a random little boy– who was about 4 or 5-years-old– ran over and tried to blow out her birthday candles for her!

“And I awkwardly let him because I realize he’s just a kid,” she revealed.

“I was more annoyed at his mother, who was just sitting there and watching the whole ordeal instead of intervening.”

Even after the boy blew out the candles, though, he still didn’t seem satisfied. Instead, he actually looked like he wanted to eat some of her cake.

And she refused to let that happen since, first of all, she paid for the dessert, and secondly, she wanted to just enjoy it with her friends.

That’s why she quickly put her arm up, trying to block the boy from touching the cake. Nonetheless, he wouldn’t stop trying!

