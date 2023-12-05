She Told Her Husband He Has To Pick Between Their Little Girls Or Their Family Dog

This woman and her husband have three little girls together, and their oldest is five-years-old. They also have a family dog, a Golden Retriever, who is currently seven-years-old.

Ever since her middle daughter turned two, she had a hunch that she started to develop an allergy to dogs.

Her middle daughter always had a bit of swelling under her eyes, and some days seemed to be harder than others.

“It’s not to the point that it is bothering her, but still noticeable,” she explained. “It also seems to flare up more when she’s playing with the dog.”

“I told my husband that maybe she’s allergic to something (like the dog), and we should get her tested.”

After taking her middle daughter to the doctor for a wellness checkup, she mentioned wanting to get her tested to see what she was allergic to.

The doctor replied that she would need to take a sample of her middle daughter’s blood in order to check for allergies.

When she arrived home from the doctor, she informed her husband about what they would have to do for the allergy testing, and he didn’t like it at all.

Her husband stated that they would be proking and prodding their middle daughter for no reason and causing her pain, so he opted out of following through with the process.

