She Told Her Parents, Who Are Struggling Financially, That They Didn’t Need To Buy Her Or Her Siblings Anything For Christmas This Year, But Her Sister Freaked Out On Her And Called Her Controlling

According to this woman, her parents are “house-poor.” Yes, they live in a massive home and own a luxury car, but they really can’t afford these luxuries.

Her dad does earn a solid salary, making about $100,000 per year. But, her mom currently works in retail and “barely” makes any money.

“So they can barely get by,” she said.

That’s why she recently told her parents not to buy her or her siblings anything for Christmas this year.

She claimed that her brother’s wife didn’t need anything, either, since she already had a closet full of Louis Vuitton items.

Well, her sister apparently heard her telling their mom not to purchase any Christmas presents and wound up going off on her.

“Speak for yourself,” her sister responded, “I still want a Free People gift card.”

She refused to let that slide, though, and decided to point out that Free People was seriously expensive– telling her sister that their mom and dad didn’t have Free People kind of money.

She also told her sister to “stop being so selfish” and claimed that, since her sister was an adult, her sister could buy it herself.

