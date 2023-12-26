She’s Obese And Bought Two Seats To Fly Comfortably On A Recent Flight, But A Mom Tried To Steal One Of The Seats She Purchased For Their Toddler

Those with larger bodies know how hard it can be to squeeze into a tiny airline seat when trying to travel. If you can purchase two seats and be more comfortable throughout the flight, it’s highly recommended.

But can you imagine if someone tried to steal the extra seat you paid for?

One woman, who is obese, bought herself two seats for a recent flight and upset a mom who tried to sit her 18-month-old son in her extra seat.

She’s 34 years old and describes herself as an obese woman on a weight-loss journey. She recently had to book a flight to fly across the country and visit her brother for Christmas.

“Because I’m fat, I booked an extra seat so everyone can be more comfortable,” she said.

“I know it sucks having to pay for an extra seat, but it is what it is.”

Everything went smoothly when she got to the airport, from getting through security to boarding the plane. Just as she got settled in her two seats, a woman approached her row with her young son, who she said was 18 months old.

Suddenly, the woman told her to squeeze over into one seat so that her son could sit in the other one. The woman didn’t even try asking her first if she could move. She told her no, that she had bought that extra seat for herself.

“She makes a big fuss over it, which got the flight attendant’s attention,” she recalled.

