He’s Considering Divorcing His Wife Of Nine Years Because He Found A Dating App On Her Phone And Doesn’t Love Her Anymore

This 34-year-old man and his wife, who is also 34, have been together for 19 years and married for nine years now. They also have two children – a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter – who his wife primarily cares for during the work week.

“My wife is a stay-at-home mom, and she has been an amazing stay-at-home mom. I really loved her a lot,” he said.

However, just last week, his phone died, and he wanted to check the score of a basketball game. So, he decided to use his wife’s phone while she was in the shower, but once he went on the device, he realized she had the Bumble dating app downloaded.

“This shocked me, and I clicked on the app and saw that she had conversations with a few people,” he recalled.

To be clear, once he read the messages, he found that they weren’t “overtly” inappropriate. Rather, there was just a lot of flirting and teasing.

Nonetheless, the discovery still shattered him, and once his wife got out of the shower, he confronted her.

At that point, she immediately began crying and apologizing to him. But all he wanted to know was why she downloaded the dating app in the first place.

Well, according to his wife, she only downloaded it to talk to new people and feel good about herself. She also claimed that her sister had recommended downloading Bumble in order to get back her “youthful energy.”

“She said it never progressed past the talking stage on the phone, and she would never have even considered a date with someone, and she said I could see all the chats if I wanted to,” he added.

